 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte and Juras will put Montana first

Gianforte and Juras will put Montana first

{{featured_button_text}}

I support Gianforte/Juras and the reason is simple. Four years ago, when we needed a lawyer, and nobody would answer their phone. One person did, Kristen Juras. Not only did she take our case, she didn’t charge us anything. Kristen’s beliefs and convictions outweigh any amount of money on this earth. She went above and beyond for us and our son Allen, and the result was that we were able to bring our son home!

When it comes to politicians in this day and age, everybody says that they can’t be bought, but not everyone has proof to back that up. We are Kristen’s proof! From her taking our case and getting us home with our son from the hospital, to the very house that we live in, the same house she grew up in, we are proof that Kristen cannot be bought!

As for Greg, I think he shows the same traits. I’m sure Kristen wouldn’t run on the same ticket if she thought Greg could be bought. Both of these leaders have an outstanding track record. I have no doubt in my mind that they will put their beliefs and convictions in Montana first and foremost in Helena.

Clint Stone,

Conrad

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News