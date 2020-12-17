Gianforte avoids getting feedback

It was regrettable to see our lone congressman and governor-elect sign onto the Texas lawsuit filed by Ken Paxton, who is currently under investigation himself, and recently rejected by the United States Supreme Court for a couple of reasons.

Congressman Gianforte has shut down his D.C. office and therefore no longer receives emails from concerned Montanans about his decisions, and since he doesn’t have an official governor-elect website he is basically in a situation to avoid any feedback from concerned Montanans.

Our two neighboring conservative governors from Wyoming and Idaho both elected not to intervene in this election from the standpoint of the potential precedent it could set for other states trying to intervene in Montana’s business. This seems a much more appropriate response from two Republican governors but then they both are available for feedback from their constituents, unlike our governor-elect and lone Montana representative who can hide behind “outgoing” and “incoming”!