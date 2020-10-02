 Skip to main content
Gianforte best steward for Montana lands

Gianforte best steward for Montana lands

Montana is well known around the world for its natural beauty and stunning landscapes. Greg Gianforte is the candidate for governor who will be the best steward of Montana’s irreplaceable wonders.

Greg Gianforte knows the importance of forest management and has worked in Congress to preserve the health of our forests for generations to come. Greg knows that healthy forest management helps provide good-paying jobs, improves wildlife habitats, and greatly reduces the severity and damage caused by Montana’s wildfires.

I know that Greg Gianforte will work with Montana community members, leaders, and conservation organizations so that we can preserve Montana’s one of a kind landscape and keep our public lands open to those who love it.

Steve Gist,

Cascade

