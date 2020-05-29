Gianforte can put money to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m sure Whitney Williams is a nice young lady, but I am amused by her statements. She refers time and again to what Mike Cooney’s administration did, as if Cooney’s administration is not her party and the actions of Steve Bullock and other Democrats.

And Cooney? A lifelong politician, actually born in the swamp — Washington, D.C. — and the son of a former Montana governor.

We don’t need a governor who dislikes the policies and actions of her own party, especially when those are her policies as well. And, as much as you may dislike the man currently serving as president, you can’t deny the results of a businessman at the helm. And Cooney is a politician, not a businessman. Williams? Can you equate being a foundation employee equal to operating a business for profit? She knows how to give away money. A fine endorsement for a Dem.

Williams is from a fine family — of politicians, reputed to be Montana’s first family of politics. I’ll take a proven business person anytime over a politician.

It’s time Montana got back to business, as the U.S.A. has. Greg Gianforte knows how to put your money to work for you and Montana. And, he knows it’s your money.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

