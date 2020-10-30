 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte cannot be bought

Gianforte cannot be bought

{{featured_button_text}}

Evan Barrett, you are 100% correct about the political money trail in Montana, but if you wish to preach off of your past laurels (like Montana Power failure Marc Racicot) and Republican failure Bob Brown, at least please be fair to the reader. It always amazes me that because you served in state government, you jump right to guest columnist while regular lifelong Montana citizens like me have to wait in line to get our letters printed, even though we paid your wages for years. Wake Up Montana reported this morning on all of the OUT OF STATE money funneling into the Williams, Cooney and Bullock campaigns in an all out effort to buy the election. At least Gianforte demonstrates he cannot be bought as he's basically paying for his own campaign. Bullock and Cooney vetoed every piece of legislation designed to help Montana senior citizens. A Republican governor with a Republican legislature may get something done in Helena. There's still time to register and vote, but one is running out of time. Please consider voting Republican. And please spare me your laurels. They really don't matter anymore. You are just another angry Liberal.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News