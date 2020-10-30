Gianforte cannot be bought

Evan Barrett, you are 100% correct about the political money trail in Montana, but if you wish to preach off of your past laurels (like Montana Power failure Marc Racicot) and Republican failure Bob Brown, at least please be fair to the reader. It always amazes me that because you served in state government, you jump right to guest columnist while regular lifelong Montana citizens like me have to wait in line to get our letters printed, even though we paid your wages for years. Wake Up Montana reported this morning on all of the OUT OF STATE money funneling into the Williams, Cooney and Bullock campaigns in an all out effort to buy the election. At least Gianforte demonstrates he cannot be bought as he's basically paying for his own campaign. Bullock and Cooney vetoed every piece of legislation designed to help Montana senior citizens. A Republican governor with a Republican legislature may get something done in Helena. There's still time to register and vote, but one is running out of time. Please consider voting Republican. And please spare me your laurels. They really don't matter anymore. You are just another angry Liberal.