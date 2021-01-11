 Skip to main content
Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale fail to follow facts

Facts. They matter. Facts are paramount to American way of life and civil governance. The current occupant of our White House is mad, crazy, incompetent and has other mental health deficiencies.

Montana’s Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale’s following and enabling this guy is perilous and ignorant. They are complicit with Trump’s treasonous acts of inciting mob destruction of our Capitol and supporting his lies about the recent presidential election. These men failed to follow facts, they let lies and misinformation lead them. The ignorance these men showed is unacceptable. They cannot fairly represent Montana citizens. No matter what they do in the future, they cannot be trusted nor respected.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

