Gianforte, Daines should retire

Twice now I see the Missoulian has run two Democrat's position responses in pairs because the Republican candidate declined to respond. It seems that Republicans expect to get elected because there is an "R" behind their names, which might be true in the Legislature and Senate, but certainly cannot be true of our governor and senator.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines made a lot of money selling their business. Then they turned to politics, where they didn’t have to speak with ordinary people, just buy TV ads.

Gianforte assaulted a reporter and lied about it to the police. He made a deal with that reporter, but broke his promise. Daines has been China’s most reliable senator, until he recently decided that wasn’t good politics. Neither of them merit election in Montana, after we have had examples like Schwinden and Mansfield.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Gov. Steve Bullock have simply done the work we’ve elected them to do, without much grandstanding. They deserve your votes. Let the Republicans restore themselves before we elect more of them to positions of authority. Certainly Gianforte and Daines should retire and spend their money in support of something more useful than museums in Glendive.

George Hart,

Missoula

