Gianforte doesn't have a plan

In one of his ersatz tele-townhalls in June, Greg Gianforte told a caller the only way Montana will get through the pandemic is from herd immunity. In reality, herd immunity only safely works after there is a vaccine. He hopes there will be a vaccine by the end of this year. But what if there's not? Without one, thousands of Montanans will die to reach Gianforte's goal.

Since we don't know what the long-term effects of this novel coronavirus are, survivors may be left with a lifetime of health issues.

Gianforte doesn't have a plan to get us through this pandemic other than "personal responsibility." We can see how well that's working right now with record cases every day. It doesn't matter how many employees a person had, our economy will crash if too many Montanans are sick and dying. That's why it's important to elect reasonable and intelligent pro-science candidates on the ballot at local, state and national levels: Mike Cooney, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, Margaret Gorski, LouAnn Hansen.

Enough with the anti-vaxxers, ideologues and snake oil salesmen; enough with GOP candidates who claim COVID-19 is a hoax, downplay its effects, or oppose masks. Missoula and Montana deserve better.

Rebecca Schmitz,

Missoula

