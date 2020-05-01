Gianforte doesn't need more money

Gianforte doesn't need more money

I know that political begging can take many forms. I was truly disappointed with Susan Gianforte when I received a letter from her telling me what a wonderful man that her husband is. I know that he really does not need any money from others to wage a political campaign for governor.

I also know that he also knows how to lose such a venture. Remember, he lost the race for governor in 2016.

So, Susan, just be real honest and tell me that you what you really want is to be the "first lady" of Montana. Honesty is the best policy, even in politics.

W. David Herbert,

Billings

