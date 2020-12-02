 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte embraces technology, science

Gianforte embraces technology, science

{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday the 13th, a guest column and two letters to the editor appeared on this page disparaging Governor-elect Gianforte. I write answering the spurious tones expressed, focusing on the unsupported slanders of Earl Owens.

I am only acquainted with Greg Gianforte for five years. When our paths cross, he seems reasonable and thoughtful, demonstrating both intelligence and a genuine humanity. While I reject the campaign vituperation of partisan electioneering, I wholeheartedly supported Greg Gianforte for governor.

Owens opined that our governor-elect is “anti-science.” Gianforte trained as an electrical engineer and computer scientist at Stevens Institute of Technology; his partner, Susan, studied mechanical engineering at Cornell University. Both are vigorous and challenging engineering programs. From this stepping-stone, the Gianfortes achieved phenomenal success as computer software entrepreneurs in Montana. RightNow Technologies transformed Bozeman and demonstrated Montana as a great place for successful high-tech enterprise.

Owens is way out on very thin ice when he disparages Greg Gianforte as “anti-science.”

In its editorial choices, the Missoulian routinely violates the principle of journalistic objectivity by shamelessly catering to the numerous loco left-wingers in Zootown.

Clear-thinking Montanans, statewide, recognize a remark that resonates: “Missoula … you can almost see Montana from there.”

Jay Wilson Preston,

Charlo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Missoula invites mayhem
Letters

City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise fami…

No right to risk others' health
Letters

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News