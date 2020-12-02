Gianforte embraces technology, science

On Friday the 13th, a guest column and two letters to the editor appeared on this page disparaging Governor-elect Gianforte. I write answering the spurious tones expressed, focusing on the unsupported slanders of Earl Owens.

I am only acquainted with Greg Gianforte for five years. When our paths cross, he seems reasonable and thoughtful, demonstrating both intelligence and a genuine humanity. While I reject the campaign vituperation of partisan electioneering, I wholeheartedly supported Greg Gianforte for governor.

Owens opined that our governor-elect is “anti-science.” Gianforte trained as an electrical engineer and computer scientist at Stevens Institute of Technology; his partner, Susan, studied mechanical engineering at Cornell University. Both are vigorous and challenging engineering programs. From this stepping-stone, the Gianfortes achieved phenomenal success as computer software entrepreneurs in Montana. RightNow Technologies transformed Bozeman and demonstrated Montana as a great place for successful high-tech enterprise.

Owens is way out on very thin ice when he disparages Greg Gianforte as “anti-science.”