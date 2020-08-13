You have permission to edit this article.
Gianforte exhibits poor character

Gianforte exhibits poor character

"No show" Greg Gianforte? Isn’t he the same one who slammed a reporter’s face in the floor and broke his glasses because he didn’t like a question posed? Now I remember: it was in 2017 in Bozeman, a day before a special election for Montana's Congressional seat. Afterwards, many regretted they had voted early for him and couldn't change their votes.

Now this same "no show" or "body slammer" is running for governor of Montana! Is this the type of person we want in the Governor’s Mansion — a man incapable of controlling his temper, who reacts in violence and profanity and then lies about the circumstances until witnesses prove him wrong, and eventually is charged with assault?

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of being represented by dishonest, unhinged politicians acting outrageously. What good are campaign promises from someone who lies about his own shameful behavior?

It’s true that Montanans are independent, but they are fair, not endorsing such behavior. I long for the kind of decency among elected officials, once exhibited by our late Sen. Mike Mansfield. Therefore, Gianforte won’t get my vote. I still believe that character counts.

Marcia Dias,

Missoula

