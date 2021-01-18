Gianforte failed to honor slain officer

Actions speak louder than words.

Why did Governor Gianforte decide not to honor the service of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the insurrection on Jan. 6?

Sicknick gave his life to protect members of Congress, of which Governor Gianforte recently was a member. Of any of our governors across the country, he should have honored Officer Sicknick. Officer Sicknick, just weeks prior to his death, had been protecting Congressman Gianforte while he worked at the Capitol.

A spokeswoman for Governor Gianforte claimed “the fallen officers had no ties to the state” as his reason for not honoring Officer Sicknick. This is not how the governors of Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and many other states across our country saw it. They lowered the flag.

As a park ranger with 18 years of law enforcement experience, I am well aware of the duties and hazards associated with protecting the public’s safety and I am appalled with Governor Gianforte’s decision.

I wonder what the 3,000-plus Montana law enforcement officers think about his refusal to lower the flag. What do our state’s chief law enforcement officer, Austin Knudsen, and Steve Lavin, head of the Montana Highway Patrol, think about his action?