Gianforte failed to protect Montanans

Gianforte failed to protect Montanans

To Greg Gianforte: So you voted against providing $25 billion to keep the U.S. Postal Service afloat. It's sad to know that you are so far into President Trump's pocket that you were unable to vote for a bill that is so important in keeping the most important government service afloat.

I, like many other senior citizens, get my meds via the U.S. Postal Service. If they don't arrive on time, my life is seriously threatened. Do you even care about that?

You've used your billions of dollars to buy your way into Congress. I'm just a regular senior citizen down here on the ground. You evidently are unable to identify with us common folk while you're sitting up there in your ivory tower.

You failed miserably to do the right think when the opportunity was presented to you. You have no business representing the good folks of Montana in congress. And you certainly have no business becoming governor of Montana.

At least Mike Cooney cares about us Montanans.

James Schwindt,

Sheridan

