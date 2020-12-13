Gianforte, Fox put Trump over country

Governor-elect Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Tim Fox have pledged their allegiance, not to the state of Montana or the United States of America, but to lame duck President Trump. In joining the anti-democratic, anti-republic and seditious Texas lawsuit against the right of states to govern their own internal affairs, they show their contempt for the principles on which the nation is built.

It was obvious that the lawsuit was frivolous and Texas had no standing. They did this for one purpose, to curry favor with Trump and his cultish followers. They fear the influence of Trump’s cult, and crave acceptance should he somehow gain footing in the political arena again. This shows Gianforte’s and Fox’s true allegiance. They put party over country and Trump over party.