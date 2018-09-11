You would think someone lying to police officers about assaulting a reporter would be a little more careful about lying — or to be polite — misrepresenting facts — in a television ad airing over most of the state.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. His television ad on his opponent, Kathleen Williams, is wrong on three counts. He implies she supports Nancy Pelosi as the Democrat’s leader in the House of Representatives. Wrong, and she’s made radio ads to the contrary.
He says she supports abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Wrong again. Then the idiotic claim that she doesn’t care about border security. Three strikes! And there’s big money going to spreading these falsehoods.
One has to wonder why Gianforte feels the need to run negative ads about his opponent. Why can’t he just say what he stands for and how he wants to help Montanans? That’s what you see when Williams runs an ad — the latest being her strong advocacy of Social Security and Medicare.
This fall we have a clear choice: someone who maliciously and falsely attacks his opponent or Williams who will fight for Montanans. I know who I’m voting for.
Gail McIntyre,
Philipsburg