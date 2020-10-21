 Skip to main content
Gianforte has a great vision for Montana

Gianforte has a great vision for Montana

I know Greg Gianforte! A lot of people think they know Greg Gianforte because of the things that they’ve seen on TV, but the real Greg Gianforte is one of character and strength, and someone who I would be proud to call Governor.

Greg has made a name for himself as a successful businessman, but many people don’t know that his philanthropic work has had a tremendous impact on Montanans across the state. And Greg has already pledged to donate his salary as Governor to various philanthropies across the state, which is to say nothing of the already generous donations he has been making.

Greg is also a deeply devout man. His passion to run, to live up to the calling of selfless public service, and to improve the lives all of Montanans, is why he runs. He has learned a lot from his many successful business ventures, and now he wants to make Montanans the beneficiaries of that knowledge.

If you haven’t already voted, check your mailbox. Please join me in voting for a great man with a great vision of Montana. Vote Greg Gianforte, and return your ballot today.

Senator David Howard

