Gianforte has drive, experience problem-solving

Gianforte has drive, experience problem-solving

We are facing unprecedented times, and with election season in full swing, our decisions are much more important. We must ask ourselves what we need from our leaders. For me, what’s most important, someone leading who knows how to solve problems, get the economy moving again and get government off of our backs.

Greg and Susan Gianforte started RightNow Technologies out of a spare bedroom in their room in Bozeman. It grew to employ over 500 people, right here in Montana, with high-paying jobs.

It didn’t happen by accident. This was the result of Gianforte’s vision and determination, but most importantly because of Gianforte's leadership and efficiency. We will need someone with that drive, those problem-solving skills, and his ability to streamline processes, if our economy is going to have a fighting chance coming out of this coronavirus crisis.

Gianforte’s experience puts him light years ahead of his challenger, in terms of qualifications. He’s the right man for the job, when it’s never been a more important time to have the right leader. If Gianforte can create a tremendously successful company with a spare bedroom, just imagine what he’ll be able to do with Montana as our next governor.

Marissa Stockton,

Helena

Catch the latest in Opinion

