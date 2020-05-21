Gianforte has economic know-how

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We all know that when most voters go to the polls on Election Day, their top issue is jobs and the economy. This coronavirus situation has only made that issue even more important.

Our global economy is grinding to a halt, and we need to make sure that come November, our elected officials have the know-how to get our economy moving again.

When looking at the governor’s race, that narrows the field of qualified candidates down to one: Congressman Greg Gianforte. Gianforte’s success is well known to us. This is a man who knows how to operate an organization efficiently, and within budget. Getting our state government to run more efficiently will be extremely beneficial to our economy, because the money saved will be passed along to taxpayers.

While the coronavirus itself may be coming under control, restoring the economy will be a much longer road to recovery. Greg Gianforte is the most qualified and best suited candidate for the challenges we are facing ahead. Please join me in voting for a stronger, more vibrant future for Montana, by voting for Greg Gianforte on June 2 and Nov. 3.

Joe Reynen,

Fort Peck