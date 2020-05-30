Gianforte has experience, skills to take on coronavirus crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are two important election days coming up: the Montana primary on June 2 and the general election on Nov. 3. During most election years, the most important issues for voters are first and foremost their own jobs, and secondly, the overall economy. This year a third issue is front and center.

The challenge presented by the coronavirus has only made jobs and the overall economy that much more important. For Montana, the decisions of our state officials have adversely affected the lives and economic welfare of our citizens. It is critical that come November, we elect state officials who have the experience to get our economy moving again.

Greg Gianforte is the only candidate in this race who has the experience and prerequisite skills to not only take on the coronavirus crisis, but also to get our economy moving again. He knows what it takes to build a successful business from the ground up, and we are going to need a lot of that to rebuild our economy.

Please join me in voting for Greg Gianforte on June 2 and Nov. 3. A vote for Gianforte is a vote for Montanans, and our future.

Jim Martin,

Bozeman