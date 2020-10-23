 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte has Montana for sale

Gianforte has Montana for sale

{{featured_button_text}}

Any student of Montana history knows the boom/bust cycle of our economy. Each cycle created a boom in the economy followed by the bust when the resource was depleted. Montanans were inevitably saddled with the clean-up too. One such boom cycle, the copper era, was rife with corruption by the Copper Kings. They fought over the placement of the state capital, used personally owned newspapers to push their agendas, and bribed their way into office paying legislators for votes. The Corrupt Policies Act placed a 100-year ban on this corruption. Despite the best efforts of Steve Bullock, SCOTUS struck our law for Citizen’s United. This unleashed unlimited amounts of corporate and individual spending into our state. One campaign has used the loss of our rules to self-fund: Greg Gianforte. To date, he has loaned himself 7.7 million dollars. His corporate donors include charter schools, oil and gas, and real estate. Gianforte prides himself a shrewd businessman. He will repay those loans. When checking the corporate donor list, our newest “wannabe” Copper King seems to have Montana for sale. My vote goes to Mike Cooney, funded by the people of Montana, child of Butte to truly protect the Last Best Place.

Shannon Thomas,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News