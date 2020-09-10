Gianforte has plan for economic recovery

I am writing in support of Greg Gianforte for governor.
I believe Gianforte understands the dire economic position our state is in, and has a game plan for recovery. Before the "plandemic" (not a typo), Montana ranked 49th in the nation in household income, as reported by Prospera. We barely had an economy going into 2020. Our current governor had no business shutting down our businesses. I believe Gianforte would never hobble our ability to prosper.
Gianforte believes in school choice. Gianforte also appreciates religious and medical freedom, issues critical to me personally. As a mother of five, I am very concerned about the future of our state and nation. My husband and I will be voting for Greg Gianforte!
Jolene Crum,
Republican candidate for
House District 65,
Belgrade
