 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte has plan for economic recovery

Gianforte has plan for economic recovery

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of Greg Gianforte for governor.

I believe Gianforte understands the dire economic position our state is in, and has a game plan for recovery. Before the "plandemic" (not a typo), Montana ranked 49th in the nation in household income, as reported by Prospera. We barely had an economy going into 2020. Our current governor had no business shutting down our businesses. I believe Gianforte would never hobble our ability to prosper.

Gianforte believes in school choice. Gianforte also appreciates religious and medical freedom, issues critical to me personally. As a mother of five, I am very concerned about the future of our state and nation. My husband and I will be voting for Greg Gianforte!

Jolene Crum,

Republican candidate for

House District 65,

Belgrade

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News