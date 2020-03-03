Gianforte has risen above distasteful tactics

Political bickering, name-calling and misinformation tactics are distasteful at best. One of the reasons I support Greg Gianforte is because he has risen above these distasteful tactics and continues to campaign on his conservative record, business experience and positive vision for Montana’s future. The negative campaigning will not help us elect a conservative governor for Montana.

Gianforte's business experience and conservative leadership are desperately needed in Helena. Gianforte's conservative leadership will help pass long-overdue legislation that is in the best interest of all Montanans.

I support Gianforte in his campaign to become governor because his experience and background make him the best choice. Gianforte is by far the best-positioned candidate to win the governorship.

I am asking you to support Gianforte in any way you can. Your financial support is always welcome, but your vote is imperative. Please support Greg Gianforte.

Thanks,

Wayne Stahl,

Saco

