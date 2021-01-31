Gianforte hiring from out of state

Our governor promised to bring high-paying jobs to Montana. I am watching with astonishment as he fills high-paying jobs in his administration with people from out of state.
Director, Department of Administration: Misty Giles, Washington, D.C., salary: $145,000.
Commissioner of Labor and Industry: Laurie Esau, Minnesota, salary: $130,000.
Director of Natural Resources and Conservation: Amanda Kastor, Washington, D.C., salary: $130,000.
Director of Health and Human Services: Adam Meier, Kentucky, salary: $165,000.
Did Governor Gianforte search the entire state and not find a single person smart enough or capable enough to fill these positions? I wonder why he is bringing in “experts” from out of state to run our government? The term country bumpkin comes to mind. Is that how he views us?
Kay Hoag,
Missoula