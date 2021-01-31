Gianforte hiring from out of state

Our governor promised to bring high-paying jobs to Montana. I am watching with astonishment as he fills high-paying jobs in his administration with people from out of state.

Did Governor Gianforte search the entire state and not find a single person smart enough or capable enough to fill these positions? I wonder why he is bringing in “experts” from out of state to run our government? The term country bumpkin comes to mind. Is that how he views us?