 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte hiring from out of state

Gianforte hiring from out of state

{{featured_button_text}}

Our governor promised to bring high-paying jobs to Montana. I am watching with astonishment as he fills high-paying jobs in his administration with people from out of state.

Director, Department of Administration: Misty Giles, Washington, D.C., salary: $145,000.

Commissioner of Labor and Industry: Laurie Esau, Minnesota, salary: $130,000.

Director of Natural Resources and Conservation: Amanda Kastor,  Washington, D.C., salary: $130,000.

Director of Health and Human Services: Adam Meier, Kentucky, salary: $165,000.

Did Governor Gianforte search the entire state and not find a single person smart enough or capable enough to fill these positions? I wonder why he is bringing in “experts” from out of state to run our government? The term country bumpkin comes to mind. Is that how he views us?

Kay Hoag,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polson tax will improve streets
Letters

Polson tax will improve streets

Sen. Greg Hertz (letter, Jan. 20) urges Polson to vote "no" for the proposed "resort tax." He raised valid concerns that the city considered p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News