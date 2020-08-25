Gianforte in favor of public lands, not over-regulation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Greg Gianforte and have worked with him on public land issues the last few years. The end result is effective federal legislation that benefits all Montanans. So when I hear the out-of-state groups run ads about Gianforte's lawsuit, or when I hear his opponent claim that he is for the sale of public lands, it makes my blood boil. Whatever happened to getting the facts correct?

What I can tell you as fact is my family’s business has been the victim of the over-regulation of the Bullock/Cooney administration. Every time our industry would try to initiate positive change to improve service or cut government costs, the cronies of the Bullock/Cooney administration would put a stop to it. Do I think a lifetime politician like Mike Cooney will be able to run a more efficient government? Not a chance

Greg Gianforte is a smart businessman, and will be able to bring the business savvy necessary to right size the government agencies of Montana matching them to the tax burden we as citizens can realistically handle.

I challenge any Montanan sportsman to do his or her homework, stop falling for the false narrative that Gianforte isn’t for public land. Greg Gianforte can really make a difference in jobs, keeping costs down and ensuring the state of Montana works for the people of Montana!