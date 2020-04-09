Gianforte is a propaganda arm of Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I wrote U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte about Donald Trump firing Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general. Atkinson was doing his job under the law, which is to report credible misdeeds to Congress, so Trump fired him. Trump tried to cover up his misdeeds and is still trying to hide his crimes every day.

In my letter to Gianforte, I asked him what his position was on Trump firing employees who are doing their job under the law so he can hide his misdeeds from the American public.

What I got in reply from Gianforte was double-speak worthy of the North Korean Ministry of Information.

In reply to my letter, Gianforte did not even mention the issue of Atkinson’s firing, nor did he say anything about his position on Trump trying to hide his misdeeds from Americans. All he said in his letter was what a wonderful job Trump was doing and closed with: “I will keep working with President Trump and my colleagues from both parties to promote the American dream and preserve our Montana way of life.”

Well, in my book the American dream and the Montana way of life includes honesty, telling the truth, and actually responding to voter’s questions and concerns — none of which characterizes Trump or Gianforte.