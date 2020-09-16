Gianforte is a proven strong leader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we think about the upcoming election, it has never been more clear how important it is to have a strong leader in the Governor’s office. Across the country we have seen Democrat Governors abusing their power and making decision that have done everything from destroyed economies to endangering our elderly utilizing assisted living facilities.

In other Democrat run states we’ve seen a complete and total breakdown of law and order. We cannot allow this to come to Montana. Cooney has not even been able to say definitively that he opposes defunding the police. That should be a no brainer, and yet he cannot articulate his position on this issue.

Greg Gianforte has proven himself to be a strong leader for Montana while serving as our representative in Congress. He will continue to back the blue as he always has, while promoting individual liberties, rather than infringing on our rights.

Mike Cooney has made it clear, he’s willing to embrace the radical elements of the left, and that is just not compatible with our Montana values and our way of life.

This November tell Mike Cooney we want to keep Montana the last best place, by voting for Greg Gianforte.

Barry Usher,

Laurel

