Gianforte is an opportunist and a fraud

Rep. Greg Gianforte has a simple plan to abate the coronavirus, prepare Montana for the next one, build a new post-COVID economy and “strengthen” our health care system — another tax cut for himself! By shifting more of the public burden to the little people already reeling from pandemic, job loss and school closures, Mr. Gianforte proposes to “show” Montanans how to solve worldwide crises on their own without any truth, leadership or accountability from him (Arbeit Macht Frei). Gianforte also has a proposal to address the epidemic of corruption that has flourished in America since 2017. Our sole congressman has invited racketeers to move to Montana under the guise of protecting our Second Amendment rights to gorge themselves on our resources and grift unfettered off of the very bumpkins that Mr. Gianforte is sworn to represent.