Gianforte is bad news for Montana

Ravalli County, where Trumpism is alive and well. Young kids and old people without jobs and soon to be no health care, sitting by the highway with Donald Trump flags.

Theresa Manzella apparently has some dark money paying for all the signs up and down Highway 93. She and Greg Gianforte have been conspiring to get him in the governor's seat and her in Senate District 44, so they can proceed with the selling off of our public lands, like the beautiful Sapphire wilderness, privatizing fishing and hunting lands, taking away public access to taxpayer supported lands that belong to us the citizens.

Gianforte, avid supporter of Trump's agenda, poised to put a sales tax on Montana, and to cut the health care that Governor Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney have put in place.

Bad news for Montana if Gianforte gets into the governor seat. All the paid Trump flag-waivers will then realize how they will be shut out from public lands and will most likely get sick or die without health care.

Gianforte is a bully like his White House buddies, and anyone connected with him is bad for us and our Montana.

Think before you vote. This is so important. Once gone will be forever.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

