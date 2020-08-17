You have permission to edit this article.
Gianforte is most qualified to lead Montana

I became aware of Greg Gianforte by reading his book “Bootstrapping Your Business”, which gave guidelines on how to grow a start-up business. It was very helpful. Later I heard from other business owners who related that Greg had spent many hours helping them. In fact, Greg has quietly mentored several hundred business owners.

Greg has been very generous with his resources and more importantly, his time. Greg is an unselfish, technologically savvy, hardworking problem solver. He will bring these same traits to the governor’s office. I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead Montana into a prosperous new decade.

Bill Skinner,

Belgrade

