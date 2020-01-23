Did you know that Montana currently ranks No. 42 in the nation in terms of opportunity, according to a recent survey by US News & World Report? This statistic deeply concerns me.
I’m concerned when I look around and see our aging infrastructure and lack of access to healthcare — especially in small towns like the one I live in. I’m concerned about the lack of internet service in rural areas which puts our young people at a disadvantage. I’m concerned when I see an economy where many of our jobs are seasonal and minimum wage with little hope of advancement.
It seems like the gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to widen in our state. As the richest member of congress — the Republican’s likely nominee for governor— Greg Gianforte is simply out of touch with what’s happening on the ground with real folks in Montana.
A sixth generation Montanan, Whitney Williams understands what makes our state so special. Her experience as the CEO of her own successful business shows that she has the tenacity, knowledge and job creation experience to help create real change as governor.
Angela Gargano,
Hamilton