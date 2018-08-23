Gianforte states; he would work to repeal Obamacare and replace it with real solutions that improve healthcare quality, reduce costs and increase access for Montanans. OK; what is his plan?
Drain the swamp: Funny; Gianforte is part of the swamp.
Balance the budget: Gianforte states; If they can’t balance the budget, they shouldn’t get paid. No balanced budget, no paycheck. The Republicans are in charge; so why can’t they balance the budget? Clinton did, leaving 170 Billion in surplus.
Social Security: Gianforte says he knows how important Social Security and Medicare are to Montana seniors. So why did he vote for a tax cut for the rich, while he supports cutting social programs for seniors.
Tax cut: $1.5 trillion tax cut benefits Gianforte. And helps GOP donors give freely to the GOP. (Sunday NY Times article).
Republican ads: His scare ads are right out of the Republican Party playbook. Their agenda is to scare the hell out of people, telling voters that his Democratic opponent will open the boarders and let all the criminals in.
Better plan ahead and purchase land in Canada before the hordes from the south crash down the gates.
Frank DiNenna,
Lakeside