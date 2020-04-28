Gianforte is pro-business leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all know that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been a successful businessman, but what people want to know most is what he will do for businessmen when he’s in the governor’s office.

Gianforte has made it clear that he wants to borrow from President Trump’s playbook. Streamlining and reducing regulations will be a great first start. Allowing Montanans to take advantage of our abundant natural resources, he’ll be bringing industries back to Montana that haven’t seen growth in decades.

Next he’ll hold the line on government spending. A businessman himself, Gianforte knows the value of accounting for every dollar and increasing efficiency so that dollars are stretched as far as possible. For 16 years this hasn’t been happening in Helena; there’s been a rampant lack of accountability or leadership, so spending has gotten out of control.

Gianforte will be an ally to small businesses across Montana because he knows what fuels our economy. He will create a pro-business environment in Helena where government supports business growth rather than obstructs business in our Treasure State.

I am asking all Republicans to join me in supporting Greg Gianforte for governor of Montana, because he is the type of pro-business leader we need.

Becky Beard,

Elliston

