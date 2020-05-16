Gianforte is proven business leader Montana needs

Gianforte is proven business leader Montana needs

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of governor candidate Greg Gianforte.

Our state is going to experience some serious financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Not once have I heard the current administration even mention the possibility of cutting expenses to ease the burden. All they can talk about are ways to increase revenue which is coming out of your pocket and mine. Enough taxes!

What we need at a time like this is a proven business leader and Gianforte has proven to be successful there.

Gianforte has a plan to create a pro-business environment in Helena by cutting regulations, and streamlining processes. These plans will reduce inefficiencies and waste, and pass the savings onto the taxpayer. Join me in voting for a proven economic leader.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News