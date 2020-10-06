Gianforte is trying to buy the election

As I was bombarded by GOP ads that vilify Mike Cooney for taking $1 million in salary for his 44 years of service to the state of Montana, I had this thought: If you would calculate that figure out, you would find that his average salary would be $22,727 per year.

If you look at Greg Gianforte’s salary, you realize that he took $348,000 plus stipends for his two years in Congress. If you look further, you will find that Sen. Steve Daines has taken $1,044,000 in salary plus stipends in only six years.

As a result, I believe that we have received a remarkable bargain for Mike Cooney’s steadfast work to make Montana the last best place. Obviously, we should be thanking Cooney for his service to Montana.

Greg Gianforte is trying to buy this election by using his personal fortune of more than $130 million. He claims to want to cut taxes, but the only way to do that in a small state like Montana is to cut services to people. In his ads, Gianforte’s supporters are largely big money people who know that he will take care of the rich, with negative repercussions on the average people of Montana.

Garth Cox,

Lolo

