 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte is trying to buy the election

Gianforte is trying to buy the election

{{featured_button_text}}

As I was bombarded by GOP ads that vilify Mike Cooney for taking $1 million in salary for his 44 years of service to the state of Montana, I had this thought: If you would calculate that figure out, you would find that his average salary would be $22,727 per year.

If you look at Greg Gianforte’s salary, you realize that he took $348,000 plus stipends for his two years in Congress. If you look further, you will find that Sen. Steve Daines has taken $1,044,000 in salary plus stipends in only six years.

As a result, I believe that we have received a remarkable bargain for Mike Cooney’s steadfast work to make Montana the last best place. Obviously, we should be thanking Cooney for his service to Montana.

Greg Gianforte is trying to buy this election by using his personal fortune of more than $130 million. He claims to want to cut taxes, but the only way to do that in a small state like Montana is to cut services to people. In his ads, Gianforte’s supporters are largely big money people who know that he will take care of the rich, with negative repercussions on the average people of Montana.

Garth Cox,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News