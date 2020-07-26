Gianforte isn't doing his job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte has been running ads stating that since Mike Cooney has worked for taxpayers most of his adult life, he has not held a "real" job. This is incredibly insulting to the police, firefighters, snowplow drivers, court clerks, prison guards and the thousands of others in Montana who work for the government.

Then again, Gianforte obviously thinks that working for the taxpayers isn't a real job since, as our only representative in Congress, he has failed to do that job. He has skipped more votes than 93% of other members of Congress.

So the question for voters is: Why should someone who believes that working for the government isn't a real job and who refuses to perform his present government job, be elected to run the government? Seems like a bad idea to me.

Richard Buley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0