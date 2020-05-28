Gianforte, Juras best team to rise to challenges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana needs a governor and lieutenant governor who will rise to the challenge of protecting Montanans after 16 years of Democrat-based, failed policies.

Greg Gianforte proved that he’s the candidate ready to meet challenges head-on by voting for the CARES Act, which will help ensure Montanans will be able to get back to work once the “pause button” has been lifted on our economy.

Gianforte’s vote is a strong testament to his leadership skills and dedication to Montana, as he knows that it is going to take a person with solution-based ideas to get Montana’s small businesses back on track and thriving.

Gianforte has served Montana on the national level, and now it is crucial to bring him home to get Montana out of the trenches and back to work.

Gianforte’s choice of Kristen Juras for lieutenant governor only solidifies his strong record of excellent decision-making skills. Juras’ deep Montana roots and three decades of working for small businesses, farmers and ranchers will bring a much-needed perspective to Helena.

It is crystal clear that Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras will keep the well-being of all Montanans as their top priority. They are the best team to rise to any challenge.

Mark Twite,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2