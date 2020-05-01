Gianforte, Juras committed to working for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to choose Montana’s next governor and lieutenant governor wisely. Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras are the candidates who are completely committed to working for Montana.

Gianforte has demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills while representing Montana in the United States Congress, but now is the time to bring him back to Montana where his skills and leadership abilities can be fully utilized.

Gianforte’s work in the private sector changed the face of the technology industry in Montana and created over 500 high-earning jobs, which is a formidable feat.

It is clear that Gianforte is not only a solution “finder,” but more importantly, he has the fortitude to turn solutions into realities.

Kristin Juras’ deep Montana roots, sharp legal mind, and aptitude for preserving Montana’s family values will make her the perfect candidate to work side-by-side as Greg Gianforte’s lieutenant governor.

A Gianforte-Juras ticket will display exceptional leadership and they will fiercely work to protect Montana from any challenges that lie ahead.

Rep. Frank Fleming,

House District 51,

Billings

