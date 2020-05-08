Gianforte, Juras have ideal experience, skills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Republican debate on Saturday on the Montana Television Network highlighted how blessed we are to have excellent candidates for governor. All three have outstanding records of statewide service to citizens of Montana.

I believe Greg Gianforte and running mate Kristen Juras have the ideal experience and skills to create a positive vision for Montana, based on proven conservative principles. I know that Gianforte’s ability to create high-paying jobs has caught the attention and support of President Trump and, together, they will work to develop Montana’s most important resource — our kids and grandkids, with the goal to allow them to live and prosper in Big Sky Country.

Our party needs to be strong and unified going into the general election. President Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment must be remembered: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.” Please vote, and I am encouraging my fellow Republicans to vote Gianforte/Juras on June 2!

George Bailey,

St. Regis

