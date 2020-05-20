Gianforte, Juras will bring determination to Governor's Office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Determination. When Montanans cast their vote for governor, I hope determination is at the forefront of their brains. Greg Gianforte and Kristin Juras are the team that will bring determination back into the governor’s seat.

Both Gianforte and Juras are upstanding individuals who have made it their mission to provide a solution-based, and forward-thinking approach to bringing Montana into this new world we live in.

Both Gianforte and Juras have exceptional leadership skills, and their wide range of skill sets will complement each other in a way that will make Montana strong and proud.

I support Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras and thank them for their continued display of determination throughout their campaign.

Gianforte and Juras show grit and resolve to be able to ignore the negativity and focus on spreading their message of how they will work for Montana. We don’t need more politics in Montana, we need Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras as our next governor and lieutenant governor.

Laura Walker,

Great Falls

