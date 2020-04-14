Gianforte, Juras will restore common sense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Common sense is a commodity that has been lacking in Helena for the last 16 years of Democrat rule. Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras are the team that will bring common sense policies back to Helena, policies that will work for Montanans.

Gianforte has shown time and time again that he has the leadership ability and innovative thinking that Montana has needed. And now he has demonstrated those skills once again by choosing Kristen Juras to be his running mate.

With Greg Gianforte as our next governor and Kristen Juras as the lieutenant governor, you can count on them to peel back regulations that have been hindering job growth. That is common sense.

Gianforte and Juras will replace leadership of state agencies with those who are the most qualified and accountable. That is common sense.

Once Gianforte and Juras go to work in Helena, they will make sure Montanans can go back to work and have better paying jobs to go to. That, folks, is common sense.

I encourage Montanans to start bringing common sense to Helena and vote Gianforte-Juras.

Sen. Cary Smith,

Senate District 27,

majority whip,