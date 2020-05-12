Gianforte lacks essential qualities

After watching the Republican governor candidates debate, I would like to a remind voters that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte frequently used the phrase, "I am the only one" to refer to his achievements.
However, he is also the "only one" who attacked a reporter who asked him a question about health care, lied about doing this initially and then pleaded guilty to assault. I think this should disqualify him from being governor. He is not a kid and a mature adult should be able to display self control. I find it quite alarming that his wealth protects this behavior and entitles him to feel qualified to "lead" others.
Our state has diverse opinions, complex needs and is currently in unchartered territory with the pandemic. The next governor needs wisdom, patience, the ability to unite views and find common ground. Honesty and self-control are essential qualities the state needs to be successful.
Mary Monroe,
Florence
