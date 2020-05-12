Gianforte lacks essential qualities

After watching the Republican governor candidates debate, I would like to a remind voters that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte frequently used the phrase, "I am the only one" to refer to his achievements.

However, he is also the "only one" who attacked a reporter who asked him a question about health care, lied about doing this initially and then pleaded guilty to assault. I think this should disqualify him from being governor. He is not a kid and a mature adult should be able to display self control. I find it quite alarming that his wealth protects this behavior and entitles him to feel qualified to "lead" others.