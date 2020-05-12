Gianforte lacks essential qualities

Gianforte lacks essential qualities

{{featured_button_text}}

After watching the Republican governor candidates debate, I would like to a remind voters that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte frequently used the phrase, "I am the only one" to refer to his achievements.

However, he is also the "only one" who attacked a reporter who asked him a question about health care, lied about doing this initially and then pleaded guilty to assault. I think this should disqualify him from being governor. He is not a kid and a mature adult should be able to display self control. I find it quite alarming that his wealth protects this behavior and entitles him to feel qualified to "lead" others.

Our state has diverse opinions, complex needs and is currently in unchartered territory with the pandemic. The next governor needs wisdom, patience, the ability to unite views and find common ground. Honesty and self-control are essential qualities the state needs to be successful.

Mary Monroe,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
6
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blame Bullock
Letters

Blame Bullock

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Olszewski refuses to be bought
Letters

Olszewski refuses to be bought

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News