Gianforte must keep MT's mask mandate

Gianforte must keep MT's mask mandate

As reported in the Dec. 25 Missoulian, Governor-elect Gianforte may not extend Governor Bullock’s mask mandate.

Gianforte states: “I trust Montanans with their health and the health of their loved ones.” Although the statement can be interpreted as affirming the essential role of freedom in our American society, it tragically ignores the responsibility of government leadership in keeping citizens safe.

Just as liability insurance is required for vehicles driven on public roads, there must be legal requirements to protect public health. Vehicle accidents will occur, as will accidental transmission of illness. Consequences of both can be reduced by making responsible choices.

Unfortunately, it appears that many Americans choose to ignore the medical evidence that masks and distancing effectively reduce the spread of the highly virulent coronavirus. To our collective misfortune, many persons regard not wearing a mask as a political statement confirming their personal freedom. It is a medical certainty that the simple practices of masking and social distancing are effective in reducing illnesses and deaths.

Gianforte must fulfill his leadership role and keep the mask mandate in place.

Gary Matson,

Milltown

