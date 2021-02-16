Gianforte must not redirect funds

Back in November, Montanans voted to pass initiative I-190, which would allocate a portion of the state's marijuana tax towards environmental conservation efforts. This is an initiative that the people of Montana voted for and the Governor’s effort to redirect the funds is unacceptable. Now more than ever the Governor should be prioritizing environmental conservation initiatives as the state and country continues to experience the devastating and lasting impacts of climate change. Montana in particular is extremely dependent on its natural resources and lawmakers need to be prioritizing protecting wildlife and public lands, not diverting efforts away from them. Focusing on conservation will only benefit the state in the long run, both economically and recreationally. Moreover, a Colorado College poll from this year found that ninety percent of Montanans feel that even with the state’s budget problems, money should still be directed to protect the land, water, and wildlife. Therefore, Montana lawmakers must listen to the people and keep the funds from I-190 directed towards conservation.