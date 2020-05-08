Gianforte must stop profiteering off pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, Attorney General Tim Fox’s campaign accused U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte of insider trading and exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for his own profit. If Attorney General Fox’s claims are true, he should immediately refer all evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If they aren’t, why has Rep. Gianforte remained silent on the issue?

Either way, it’s clear that Gianforte is actively making money off of the COVID-19 pandemic, having invested up to $1 million in companies that are profiting from the outbreak.

Greg Gianforte is already the wealthiest member of Congress. That he decided to take advantage of our national public health emergency to boost his stock portfolio is outrageous. Just last month, as Montanans began to fall ill, Gianforte invested tens of thousands more dollars in COVID-19-related companies — each company’s stock value has since increased by at least 11%.

Gianforte, you must stop profiteering off of this pandemic. We deserve better from our elected officials than this kind of selfish, dishonest and out-of-touch behavior.

Kerry Bronson,

Missoula

