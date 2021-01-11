Gianforte needs to reconsider his decisions

Throughout your campaign and at your inauguration two themes had seemed consistent: 1) support for public school teachers and resuming in-person learning and 2) the need to address the pandemic, mental health, and drug abuse issues. It is with disappointment and serious concern that I learned educators have been bumped back to phase 1C in the vaccination plan indicating they are not deemed essential and therefore delaying return to face-to-face classes. Just as frustrating is the DPHHS budget reduction by a third which will surely lead to cuts in staff and programs.