Gianforte not qualified to serve Montana

Gianforte says Trump has “led well” on the pandemic (imagine how he would judge a Democrat who had the same statistics!). Gianforte has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would take away my healthcare, as I have no other option, and the healthcare of tens of thousands of other Montanans.

Supporting a president who has let a pandemic rage unchecked in our country (along with the hundreds of other ways Trump has weakened America, degraded our standing in the world, and undermined science, facts, democratic values and human rights), and trying to take healthcare away with no plan to replace it? These demonstrate that Gianforte cannot be trusted with governing a state. He has no plan to help Montana weather this pandemic; he simply hopes a vaccine will be available before he takes office in January. Hope is not a strategy, and Gianforte is not qualified to serve our state.