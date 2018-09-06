I’ve made my living in Montana working in the technology industry. My reasons for living here and the reasons the technology industry is thriving in Montana are many but our public lands, strong public education system and a culture that welcomes diversity are at the top of the list. My industry also needs a strong healthcare system and a modern infrastructure.
Unfortunately, all of these critical attributes are under threat from our current congressional representative, Greg Gianforte. In spite of his career in the technology industry, his votes and the groups he has funded have run contrary to almost everything that the technology industry needs in order to thrive. This is in stark contrast to Kathleen Williams, the far better candidate in this race, who understands these issues and has a record of fighting for and defending them.
I’m not the only tech industry person who feels this way. Check out the website for a group I helped found and see more on their views and reasons for supporting Williams at www.opensourcemt.org.
Help Montana’s technology industry continue its impressive growth, help elect Kathleen Williams.
Scott Rosenzweig,
Bozeman