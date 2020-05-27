Gianforte offers leadership, help for small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been getting to know Greg Gianforte, attending events to hear him speak, listening to his tele-townhall calls and video events.

I have witnessed him decline to say anything negative about anyone. I see him as a man who shows respect for others, concern for Montana and her people, a belief in smaller government, and respect for all human life. He is respected by others and wants to bring our kids back home with good jobs. His love for and trust in the Lord are especially important to me.

His ability to make good judgments and quick decisions, and business experience are what we need in the Governor’s Office to help Montanans recover from this pandemic.

With Greg Gianforte we not only get a man with leadership, but one who genuinely cares about bringing jobs back and helping small businesses recover. He has experience from his two terms as our congressman and yet is not a politician. He supports President Trump when it is good for Montana. He has my vote!

Barbara White,

Hamilton

