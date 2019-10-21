Thank you, Missoulian, for printing the (Oct. 17) story about U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte reading the transcript from President Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine and letting us know that he sees nothing worth worrying about in it.
Since President Trump clearly asks Ukraine for help investigating one of his potential rivals in the 2020 election in exchange for foreign aid, I’m assuming Gianforte believes that the law prohibiting such a request is irrelevant.
This suggests two things. First, that Gianforte does not intend to do anything about foreign interference in our elections, since he sees nothing wrong with soliciting or being offered that help. And two, he might even be open to accepting foreign interference himself in next year’s governor’s race. Why not, if there’s nothing wrong with it?
You have free articles remaining.
My guess is that most Montanans believe our state and national elections should represent the will of the American people, not the governments of Ukraine, Russia or China. Greg Gianforte does not appear to understand or care about the difference. All Montana voters should.
Diane Smith,
Missoula