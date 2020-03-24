Gianforte opposed health agency funds

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the country, I am more thankful than ever for the hardworking men and women at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health agencies across the country.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte was publicly touting his support for these critical federal agencies — despite voting against funding for HHS and NIH during his time in Congress.

Even worse, he skipped a vote to fund the CDC, choosing instead to hitch a ride out of Washington, D.C., on Air Force Two. The reason for abandoning his responsibilities in D.C.? Gianforte had to make it back home so he could announce his run for governor the next day.

Now more than ever, we need leaders who are going to be square with the people of Montana. Congressman Gianforte has clearly demonstrated that he values his own political future over the health and well-being of Montana families. For me, that is disqualifying.

Karen Wickersham,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2